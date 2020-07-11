Rain, thunderstorms to bring minor relief from the heat

A heat warning for Toronto has finally ended as rain and thunderstorms bring some minor relief from the hot temperatures.

A special weather statement is in effect for much of southern Ontario including Toronto as heavy rain is possible this afternoon.

The city could see between 50 to 100 mm of rain and localized flooding is possible.

There is also a risk of some thunderstorms this afternoon as well. The temperature is expected to hit 26 C.

The heat warning lasted for nine days with temperatures hitting above 30 C each day. It was the first time since July 1999 that Toronto had a nine-day stretch of daytime highs in the 30s.

Toronto was hit by a nasty thunderstorm earlier this week that caused widespread power outages and flooding across the city, along with downed trees and power lines.