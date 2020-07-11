Quebec police continue to search for missing girls, 6 and 11, and their father

SAINT-APOLLINAIRE, Que. — Police are still searching for two Quebec girls and their father in a suburb of Quebec City, after an Amber Alert was issued Thursday.

The search for Romy Carpentier, 6, Norah Carpentier, 11, and their father, Martin Carpentier, picked up again around 7 a.m. local time in St-Apollinaire, Que.

Quebec provincial police say they have reason to believe the three are still alive.

The girls and their father are believed to have been involved in a car crash Wednesday night on Highway 20 in the town south of Quebec City.

The police search is centred on a rural area of St-Apollinaire, and ATVs, police dogs and a helicopter have been used.

Police say they searched over 150 kilometres of wooded areas and roads on Friday.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 11, 2020.

The Canadian Press