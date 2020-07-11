Loading articles...

Quake shakes northeast Chinese city; no injuries reported

Last Updated Jul 11, 2020 at 11:14 pm EDT

BEIJING — A 5.1 magnitude earthquake shook the northeastern Chinese city of Tangshan on Sunday, the government reported. No deaths or injuries were reported.

Rail service to Tangshan, 160 kilometres (100 miles) east of Beijing, was temporarily suspended while tracks were inspected for possible damage, the official Xinhua News Agency reported.

The quake struck at 6:38 a.m. at a depth of 10 kilometres (6 miles), the China Earthquake Networks Center reported. It said a second quake of magnitude 2.2 struck at 7:02 a.m.

An earthquake that struck Tangshan in 1976 killed at least 242,000 people in one of the deadliest natural disasters in history.

The Associated Press

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated Today at 09:45 PM
CLEAR - EB QEW east of Dixie
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 09:31 PM
@StudentDebt__ Where is this video from?
Latest Weather
Read more