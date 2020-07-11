Loading articles...

Ontario confirms 130 new cases of COVID-19, 6 more deaths

Last Updated Jul 11, 2020 at 10:58 am EDT

A lab technician checks the final results on test samples collected from suspected COVID-19 patients at the microbiology laboratory of Barzilai Medical Center in the southern Israeli city of Ashkelon on June 2, 2020. (Photo by GIL COHEN-MAGEN/AFP via Getty Images)

Ontario confirmed 130 new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday, a jump from the 116 cases reported on Friday.

Six more people have died, bringing the death toll to 2,716.

The provincial total of confirmed cases now stands at 36,594 with 88.6 cases considered resolved.

In a tweet on Saturday, Health Minister Christine Elliott said the province processes over 29,500 tests.

“Locally, 28 of Ontario’s 34 public health units reporting five or fewer cases, with 18 of them reporting no new cases at all,” she added.

|
