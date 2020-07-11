Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes.
Dramatic collision between two vessels on Welland Canal caught on tape
by News Staff
Posted Jul 11, 2020 9:16 pm EDT
Last Updated Jul 11, 2020 at 9:25 pm EDT
Screen grab at the moment of impact between two vessels in the Welland Canal on July 11. Courtesy Jeremy Barton
An investigation is underway following a dramatic crash between two vessels in the Welland Canal.
The incident occurred around 4 p.m. Saturday near Port Robinson when the dry bulk cargo ship Alanis, which was carrying windmill parts to Deluth, Minnesota, collided during a passing maneuver with the Florence Spirit, which was carrying coal on its way to Quebec.
A spokesperson with the St. Lawrence Seaway Management Corporation says no one was injured and no cargo was spilled as a result of the crash.
The canal remains open and traffic on the canal was uninterrupted.
The Alanis is currently docked at Port Colborne while the Florence Spirit is docked in Thorold while an investigation attempts to determine the circumstances that led to the crash.
