Dramatic collision between two vessels on Welland Canal caught on tape

An investigation is underway following a dramatic crash between two vessels in the Welland Canal.

The incident occurred around 4 p.m. Saturday near Port Robinson when the dry bulk cargo ship Alanis, which was carrying windmill parts to Deluth, Minnesota, collided during a passing maneuver with the Florence Spirit, which was carrying coal on its way to Quebec.

This is crazy. This just happened less than 2 hours ago. Two cargo ships collided in the #WellandCanal. @Welland @WellandTribune. Video courtesy of Jeremy Barton. pic.twitter.com/l1oXNldnYm — Nathan Howes (@HowesNathan) July 11, 2020

A spokesperson with the St. Lawrence Seaway Management Corporation says no one was injured and no cargo was spilled as a result of the crash.

The canal remains open and traffic on the canal was uninterrupted.

The Alanis is currently docked at Port Colborne while the Florence Spirit is docked in Thorold while an investigation attempts to determine the circumstances that led to the crash.