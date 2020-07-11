Loading articles...

COVID-19 cases at Swiss soccer club raise league doubts

Last Updated Jul 11, 2020 at 9:14 am EDT

Swiss top-tier soccer club Zurich said it had more cases of coronavirus Saturday among its players and staff who are now in home quarantine.

Zurich did not specify how many new cases were reported after the initial COVID-19 positive test of defender Mirlind Kryeziu was announced Friday.

Zurich’s Swiss Super League games on Saturday against Sion, and on Tuesday at Basel, have been postponed during the 10-day quarantine period through to next Friday.

Zurich has seven league games left and it is unclear how that program can be met ahead of UEFA’s Aug. 2 deadline to complete domestic seasons. Zurich still has to play both title-chasing teams, Young Boys and St. Gallen.

The league said it was talking with clubs about the next steps to take.

Another Zurich club, second-tier Grasshopper, had its league game Friday postponed due to a player testing positive.

Switzerland’s public health office said Saturday there were 108 new cases registered in the previous day in the nation of around 8.6 million people.

The Associated Press

