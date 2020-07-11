City planning CaféTO blitz of curb lane patio installations

City officials are going to launch a CaféTO installation and expansion blitz on Sunday to help increase the number of outdoor dining spaces for local restaurants and bars.

The blitz will see city staff accelerate the installation of verified CaféTO institutions.

Officials say they continue to work with the local business community to fast-track as many restaurant registrations and curb lane installations as possible. They do point out that site-specific technical requirements may cause some delays.

Starting Sunday, an increase in the number of lane closures will be seen across the city as new installations will continue throughout the week.

“Restaurant and bar patios are an integral part of Toronto’s economy and supporting them during these challenging times is a top priority,” said Mayor John Tory. “I am thankful to City staff who have been working around the clock to make sure Torontonians can enjoy more outdoor dining spaces while they practise physical distancing.”

CaféTO is a quick-start program that makes it easier for restaurant and bar owners to open patios, expand them and access additional space for physical distancing in order to comply with COVID-19 measures during the summer months.

Since approving the program on June 29, there have been 47 curb lane closures installed supporting 73 restaurants and bars.