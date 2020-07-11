Loading articles...

Building collapses in Lagos, Nigeria; 2 are reported dead

Last Updated Jul 11, 2020 at 8:44 am EDT

LAGOS, Nigeria — A building has collapsed in Lagos, Nigeria and scores of people have gathered at the scene.

Local reports say two people are dead.

Associated Press live video shows emergency tape separating the mound of rubble from murmuring onlookers.

Such collapses are alarmingly common in Africa’s largest city and elsewhere in Nigeria, where corruption often hollows out building standards.

The Associated Press

