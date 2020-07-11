B.C. man prepares for double-hand transplant in Ontario

A man from British Columbia could potentially become Canada’s first double-hand transplant patient.

Rick Thompson says he was shocked to find out the life-changing event was likely to happen in the middle of the COVID-19 pandemic.

He says the surgical team told him the transplant is scheduled for late August or early September.

Thompson lost both his hands and his legs in 2015 after contracting bacterial meningitis.

He has moved to Ontario to prepare for the surgery.

About two years ago, Thompson met with a team of doctors in Ontario to assess whether he would make a suitable candidate for the transplant.

Doctor Steven McCabe, who performed Canada’s first hand transplant, says he may participate in the surgery, which would take place in London.

The hand surgeon at Toronto Western Hospital calls the transplant a logistical challenge that involves 10 to 12 hours with four teams of surgeons.

He says transplant patients face a long road to recovery.

Depending on the amputation, McCabe says it could take a few months to a couple of years for the muscles to start moving again.