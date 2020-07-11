Loading articles...

Authorities say shootout in south Texas border town leaves 2 police officers dead, suspect wounded

Last Updated Jul 11, 2020 at 8:28 pm EDT

MCALLEN, Texas — Authorities say shootout in south Texas border town leaves 2 police officers dead, suspect wounded.

The Associated Press

