2 children stabbed in Weston Road and Finch Avenue West area

Last Updated Jul 11, 2020 at 11:55 am EDT

Toronto Paramedic Services. CITYNEWS

Two children have been taken to the hospital following a stabbing, Toronto EMS said.

EMS said they transported a boy and a girl to the hospital from a home in the Weston Road and Finch Avenue West area at around 10:15 a.m. Saturday.

One child has life-threatening injuries. The other has serious injuries.

No other information has been released at this time.
More to come
