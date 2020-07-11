2 bodies found during search for 2 Quebec girls, Amber Alert lifted: police

Quebec provincial police believe they have found the bodies of two young sisters during a search for them and their father.

A police spokeswoman says they believe the bodies discovered Saturday belong to Norah Carpentier, 11, and her sister, Romy Carpentier, 6, who were last seen on Wednesday evening.

The spokeswoman, Ann Mathieu, says police cannot confirm the girls are dead.

She says an Amber Alert that was issued for the girls on Thursday has been lifted.

Police say their priority now is to find the girls’ father, Martin Carpentier, who they say could still be in the area of St-Apollinaire, a suburb of Quebec City.

They are asking anyone who sees him to immediately contact 911.