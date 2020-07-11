Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
We use cookies (why?) You can change cookie preferences. Continued site use signifies consent.
2 bodies found during search for 2 Quebec girls, Amber Alert lifted: police
by The Canadian Press
Posted Jul 11, 2020 1:54 pm EDT
Police officers and volunteers march to the woods to search, Friday, July 10, 2020 in Saint-Apollinaire Que. Police are continuing their search around a Quebec City suburb after they issued an Amber Alert Thursday for two young girls and their 44-year-old father who investigators believe disappeared following a highway car crash. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jacques Boissinot
Quebec provincial police believe they have found the bodies of two young sisters during a search for them and their father.
A police spokeswoman says they believe the bodies discovered Saturday belong to Norah Carpentier, 11, and her sister, Romy Carpentier, 6, who were last seen on Wednesday evening.
The spokeswoman, Ann Mathieu, says police cannot confirm the girls are dead.
She says an Amber Alert that was issued for the girls on Thursday has been lifted.
Police say their priority now is to find the girls’ father, Martin Carpentier, who they say could still be in the area of St-Apollinaire, a suburb of Quebec City.
They are asking anyone who sees him to immediately contact 911.