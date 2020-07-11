Loading articles...

150 cats rescued from Toronto residence

Toronto Cat Rescue says they rescued 150 cats from a residence on July 11, 2020. (CREDIT: TORONTO CAT RESCUE)

Toronto Cat Rescue says more than 150 cats have been found inside a residence.

In a statement on Friday, Toronto Animal Services says they’re in the process of removing the cats from the home.

The cats have health issues, including upper respiratory infection, and ear mites.

Toronto Cat Rescue said it is working to bring between 50 and 70 cats into its program.

The group noted that foster homes in Kitchener-Waterloo have taken in some of the cats, as well.

“It takes a village to respond to numbers this large and we thank our foster homes in Kitchener-Waterloo for stepping up to get the first 50 into our care and for all the rescue groups in Toronto that are opening doors are well,” the group said.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 13 minutes ago
Collision CLEARED from #EBGardiner east of Jameson!
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated 18 minutes ago
Rain continues falling across the GTA. #DriveSafe #Rain #Toronto #Weather
Latest Weather
Read more