150 cats rescued from Toronto residence

Toronto Cat Rescue says more than 150 cats have been found inside a residence.

In a statement on Friday, Toronto Animal Services says they’re in the process of removing the cats from the home.

The cats have health issues, including upper respiratory infection, and ear mites.

Toronto Cat Rescue said it is working to bring between 50 and 70 cats into its program.

The group noted that foster homes in Kitchener-Waterloo have taken in some of the cats, as well.

“It takes a village to respond to numbers this large and we thank our foster homes in Kitchener-Waterloo for stepping up to get the first 50 into our care and for all the rescue groups in Toronto that are opening doors are well,” the group said.