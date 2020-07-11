1 dead, 1 injured in Hamilton shooting

One male has died and another male is in hospital after a shooting in Hamilton Friday night.

Hamilton police were called to Southbound Red Hill Valley Parkway between King Street and Greenhill Avenue around 10 p.m.

The victims’ ages and identities have not been released. The second male suffered serious injuries.

There has been no suspect information released at this time.

The double shooting comes during a violent day in the GTHA.

Six other shootings were reported across the area including one in broad daylight in Burlington that killed Hamilton mobster Pat Musitano and another incident where five people were shot in East York.