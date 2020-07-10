Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
US wholesale prices fell 0.2% in June as food costs plunged
by Martin Crutsinger, The Associated Press
Posted Jul 10, 2020 8:45 am EDT
Last Updated Jul 10, 2020 at 8:58 am EDT
WASHINGTON — U.S. wholesale prices fell 0.2% in June as food costs dropped sharply, offsetting a big increase in energy prices.
The Labor Department said the drop in its Producer Price Index, which measures inflation pressures before they reach consumers, followed a 0.4% gain in May. Wholesale prices have fallen in four of the past five months.
The country has been pushed into a deep recession which is expected to see the economy shrink in the April-June quarter by a record-shattering amount. That downturn, triggered by the coronavirus pandemic, is expected to keep inflation under control.
The 0.2% drop in wholesale prices in June reflected a 5.2% decline in food costs which helped to offset a 7.7% jump in energy prices.
Over the past year, wholesale prices have fallen 0.8%.