Enforcement increased at 3 Toronto beaches due to weekend partying

City says it has seen a "significant increase" in the number of people who are visiting the beaches and parks at night

Enforcement will be in place at Marie Curtis Park, Humber Bay West Park and Cherry Beach

The City of Toronto is increasing enforcement and restricting parking at three beaches due to late-night partying over the weekends amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The City said it has seen a “significant increase” in the number of people who are visiting at night and not practising physical distancing, putting up DJ equipment, lighting bonfires, drinking, and leaving a lot of garbage behind.

The enforcement will be in place at Marie Curtis Park, Humber Bay West Park and Cherry Beach. Parking will also be restricted starting at 7 p.m. on Friday, and on Saturday and Sunday evenings.

“Bylaw officers and Toronto police will have a highly visible presence at beaches and parking lots, together with Toronto Fire, to ensure that crowds and bonfires and other prohibited activities, such as fireworks, do not occur or are dealt with quickly should they occur,” the City said in a release.

“Parking enforcement will also have a significant presence this weekend, with tagging and towing of illegally parked vehicles in the vicinity of beaches where parking is restricted.”

Parking access is already off-limits at Bluffers Park at 7 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday. Also, parking has been restricted at parks and beaches along the waterfront over the weekend to road closures for ActiveTO.

The City is reminding Torontonians that bonfires are not allowed in parks and beaches, as well as parties involving DJs or loud noise.