Suspect identified in racist tirade captured on video at T&T in Mississauga

Peel police say they have identified the suspect who was captured on video refusing to wear a mask and then unleashing a racist tirade on employees.

T&T Supermarket in Mississauga confirmed that the confrontation took place at its store at 715 Central Parkway West in Mississauga on July 5.

The nearly four-minute video begins with the man, who appears to be shopping with an Asian woman, talking to a female employee about the store’s mandatory mask policy.

His anti-mask stance quickly evolved into a racist rant directed at the store’s Asian employees.

Peel police confirmed the suspect has been identified, but they are still trying to locate him. They are urging him to seek legal counsel and contact police.

Const. Akhil Mooken also added while the man’s behavior in the video is being investigated as a hate-motivated incident, hate crime charges are unlikely to be laid.

“I don’t believe this incident would meet the threshold of a hate crime charge,” said Mooken.

He added causing a disturbance could be one of several possible charges. They are still investigating and want to first speak with the man before laying any potential charges.

Mooken also applauded the community for rallying behind the workers in the store.

Loblaws Companies Limited, which is the parent company for T&T Supermarket, released a statement on Facebook this week, saying the man has been banned from all their stores including T&T Supermarket, Loblaws and Shoppers Drug Mart.

“Displays of racism toward our colleagues and community at large, like the disturbingly aggressive one that recently occurred at our T&T store in Mississauga, are never acceptable and will not be tolerated,” read the statement.