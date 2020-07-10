Loading articles...

Sports are coming back! But should they?

The Blue Jays are set to begin their summer training camp this weekend at Rogers Centre, and there are plenty of storylines to watch over the next few weeks. The CN Tower looms over the Toronto Blue Jays and Detroit Tigers in Toronto, Saturday, May 7, 2011. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darren Calabrese

In today’s Big Story podcast, we’re just a few weeks away from the return of the NBA, NHL and MLB. The NFL plans to join them soon afterwards. It could be a wonderful few months for sports fans … but it’s also unnecessary, risky and could end very, very badly.

How badly do leagues, players and networks want the games to return? What happens as more and more players test positive? What do we know about how the plans are working so far? What would it take to shut down a single team, or a whole league? What if someone dies? It’s a grim but real possibility.

GUEST: Donnovan Bennett, Sportsnet

You can subscribe to The Big Story podcast on Apple Podcasts, Google and Spotify

You can also find it at thebigstorypodcast.ca.

