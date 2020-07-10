Sports are coming back! But should they?

In today’s Big Story podcast, we’re just a few weeks away from the return of the NBA, NHL and MLB. The NFL plans to join them soon afterwards. It could be a wonderful few months for sports fans … but it’s also unnecessary, risky and could end very, very badly.

How badly do leagues, players and networks want the games to return? What happens as more and more players test positive? What do we know about how the plans are working so far? What would it take to shut down a single team, or a whole league? What if someone dies? It’s a grim but real possibility.

GUEST: Donnovan Bennett, Sportsnet

