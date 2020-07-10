Loading articles...

Shareholders approve SSR Mining-Alacer Gold deal to merge operations

Last Updated Jul 10, 2020 at 6:14 pm EDT

Trucks haul gold ore out of an open pit at the Marigold Mine located in eastern Nevada and seen in this Feb. 5, 2004, file photo. Shareholders in SSR Mining Inc. and Alacer Gold Corp. have overwhelmingly endorsed a no-premium deal to merge operations. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP/Debra Reid

VANCOUVER — Shareholders in SSR Mining Inc. and Alacer Gold Corp. have endorsed a no-premium deal to merge operations.

The Toronto-listed companies say 99.9 per cent of the votes cast by Alacer shareholders and 96.5 per cent of the votes by SSR Mining shareholders were in favour of the transaction in special meetings on Friday.

They say the transaction, which was proposed in May, is expected to close following the receipt of regulatory and final court approvals, as well as other customary closing conditions.

Under the all-stock deal, Alacer shareholders are to receive 0.3246 SSR Mining shares for each Alacer share held.

The combined company is to continue as SSR Mining and be headquartered in Denver with a corporate office in Vancouver.

SSR Mining shareholders will hold 57 per cent of the combined company, while Alacer shareholders will own 43 per cent.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 10, 2020.

Companies in this story: (TSX:ASR, TSX:SSRM)

The Canadian Press

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 11 minutes ago
CLEAR: NB 404 app. the 407. #NB404
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated 9 minutes ago
Retweeted @CityNatasha: Storms north and west of Toronto and the GTHA right now, but they're on the way overnight into Saturday. You'll have to be…
Latest Weather
Read more