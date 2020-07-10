Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Senior German diplomat meets China's envoy over Hong Kong
by The Associated Press
Posted Jul 10, 2020 11:59 am EDT
Last Updated Jul 10, 2020 at 12:14 pm EDT
BERLIN — Germany’s Foreign Ministry says it invited China’s ambassador to meet with one of its top diplomats to again express Berlin’s concerns about the situation in Hong Kong.
The ministry confirmed a report by daily newspaper Sueddeutsche Zeitung that Deputy Foreign Minister Miguel Berger met Friday in Berlin with Ambassador Wu Ken, China’s envoy to Germany.
A national security law imposed on semi-autonomous Hong Kong by Beijing last month law criminalizes what the government considers separatist activities.
“The (German) federal government, together with its EU partners, has repeatedly expressed its concern that the law seriously undermines the extensive autonomy of Hong Kong and negatively affects the independence of the justice system and the rule of law,” the ministry said in a statement.