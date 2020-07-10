Loading articles...

ActiveTO road closures include sections of Lake Shore and Bayview

Last Updated Jul 10, 2020 at 6:49 am EDT

Cyclists along Lake Shore Boulevard near the CNE grounds on June 12, 2020. As part of ActiveTO, the closed lanes provide space for runners and cyclists to get outside during the COVID-19 pandemic. (Rene Johnston/Getty Images)
Summary

Closures are from 6 a.m. on Saturday to 11 p.m. on Sunday

Road closures will be in effect this weekend for ActiveTO.

The eastbound lanes of Lake Shore Boulevard West between Windermere Avenue and Stadium Road, and from Leslie Street to just south of Woodbine Avenue, will be closed.

The eastbound Gardiner Expressway off-ramp to Lake Shore will also be closed.

Bayview Avenue between Front Street East to Rosedale Valley Road, and River Street from Gerrard Street East to Bayview Avenue, will be off-limits to drivers.

The closures are from 6 a.m. on Saturday to 11 p.m. on Sunday.

ActiveTO allows people to walk, run, and cycle on city streets while being physically distant.

