ActiveTO road closures include sections of Lake Shore and Bayview

ActiveTO allows people to walk, run, and cycle on city streets while being physically distant

Closures are from 6 a.m. on Saturday to 11 p.m. on Sunday

Road closures will be in effect this weekend for ActiveTO.

The eastbound lanes of Lake Shore Boulevard West between Windermere Avenue and Stadium Road, and from Leslie Street to just south of Woodbine Avenue, will be closed.

The eastbound Gardiner Expressway off-ramp to Lake Shore will also be closed.

Bayview Avenue between Front Street East to Rosedale Valley Road, and River Street from Gerrard Street East to Bayview Avenue, will be off-limits to drivers.

