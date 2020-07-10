Quebec arts scene shaken by wave of anonymous sex misconduct allegations

MONTREAL — Quebec’s arts scene is being rocked by a wave of sexual assault and harassment allegations against well-known figures in the province’s entertainment industry.

Mostly anonymous allegations are being posted to an Instagram page that has garnered more than 46,000 followers and is targeting prominent Quebecers, including musicians, concert promoters and comedians.

David Desrosiers of the band, Simple Plan, resigned from the group Thursday after he was accused on the social network of predatory behaviour against his female fans.

TV personality Mariepier Morin has apologized publicly and La Presse reported she put her career on pause after singer Safia Nolin posted to the Instagram page July 8 — with a copy on her personal page as well — accusations that Morin uttered racist statements in her presence and bit her on the buttocks in 2018.

Quebec singer-songwriter Bernard Adamus was dropped from his label following an anonymous post to the Instagram page accusing him of improprieties.

Adamus replied Thursday on his Instagram that he had been vulgar, arrogant and drunk too many times in his life, and he apologized to all the women he’s hurt.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 10, 2020.

The Canadian Press