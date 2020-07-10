Loading articles...

Presumptive Nunavut COVID case turns out negative after further testing

Last Updated Jul 10, 2020 at 11:28 am EDT

The Nunavut flag and the Canadian flag are seen Saturday, April 25, 2015 in Iqaluit, Nunavut. Tests on what would have been Nunavut's first case of COVID-19 have come back negative. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson

IQALUIT, Nunavut — Tests for what would have been Nunavut’s first case of COVID-19 have come back negative.

The territory’s chief public health officer, Dr. Michael Patterson, is confirming the result this morning.

A fly-in worker at the Mary River iron mine on the northern tip of Baffin Island was originally diagnosed positive on June 30.

Medical officials have said the initial result was on the low end of the infection spectrum.

Patterson says the worker, originally from Western Canada, and all of that person’s eight contacts will no longer have to isolate.

None of the contacts have developed symptoms that are consistent with COVID-19.

Nunavut remains the only jurisdiction in Canada without a confirmed case of the infection. A presumed positive case in the spring also turned out to be negative.

 

The Canadian Press


Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated Just moments ago
Retweeted @vivaNext: REMINDER: Road reconstruction starts tonight at 7pm. There will be temporary closures of Carrville, then 16th, at Yonge, over…
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 07:18 AM
Looking at stats #Toronto YYZ and we haven’t had a consecutive stretch of 30+°C temps in July since 1999! (July 22-…
Latest Weather
Read more