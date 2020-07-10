Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Presumptive Nunavut COVID case turns out negative after further testing
by The Canadian Press
Posted Jul 10, 2020 11:19 am EDT
Last Updated Jul 10, 2020 at 11:28 am EDT
The Nunavut flag and the Canadian flag are seen Saturday, April 25, 2015 in Iqaluit, Nunavut. Tests on what would have been Nunavut's first case of COVID-19 have come back negative. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson
IQALUIT, Nunavut — Tests for what would have been Nunavut’s first case of COVID-19 have come back negative.
The territory’s chief public health officer, Dr. Michael Patterson, is confirming the result this morning.
A fly-in worker at the Mary River iron mine on the northern tip of Baffin Island was originally diagnosed positive on June 30.
Medical officials have said the initial result was on the low end of the infection spectrum.
Patterson says the worker, originally from Western Canada, and all of that person’s eight contacts will no longer have to isolate.
None of the contacts have developed symptoms that are consistent with COVID-19.
Nunavut remains the only jurisdiction in Canada without a confirmed case of the infection. A presumed positive case in the spring also turned out to be negative.