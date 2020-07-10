Loading articles...

Nigeria anti-corruption chief suspended, accused of graft

Last Updated Jul 10, 2020 at 11:58 am EDT

LAGOS, Nigeria — The head of Nigeria’s anti-corruption agency has been suspended from office following corruption allegations against him.

President Muhammadu Buhari approved the suspension of Ibrahim Magu as chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission “in order to allow for unhindered inquiry by the Presidential Investigation Panel,” according to a statement Friday by the spokesman for the Justice Ministry.

Magu is being investigated following allegations made by the Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami.

They include the “alleged sale of seized assets to cronies, associates and friends.” Magu denies the allegations.

Nigeria’s government set up the EFCC in 2003 in response to widespread official corruption in Africa’s most populous country.

Magu has been chairman since 2015.

Sam Olukoya, The Associated Press

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated Just moments ago
Retweeted @vivaNext: REMINDER: Road reconstruction starts tonight at 7pm. There will be temporary closures of Carrville, then 16th, at Yonge, over…
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 07:18 AM
Looking at stats #Toronto YYZ and we haven’t had a consecutive stretch of 30+°C temps in July since 1999! (July 22-…
Latest Weather
Read more