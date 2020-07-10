NHL, NHLPA ratify new CBA, return-to-play plan protocols

The NHL and NHLPA have ratified an extension of their collective bargaining agreement and approved return-to-play protocols, paving the way for a 24-team Stanley Cup tournament.

Sportsnet’s Elliotte Friedman first reported the news.

Toronto and Edmonton will serve as hub cities during the resumption of play …

Training camps will open Monday in each team’s home market, with clubs scheduled to head to their respective hubs July 26 before games start to count Aug. 1.

Once in Toronto and Edmonton, players will be kept in so-called “bubbles” – tightly-controlled circles with stringent health protocols and daily testing – separate from the general public in hopes of keeping the coronavirus at bay.

The extension of the CBA, which had been set to expire in September 2022, was viewed as a crucial aspect of the return-to-play plan because of the dire economic realities brought on by COVID-19. The new deal runs through at least the 2025-26 season.