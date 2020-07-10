Loading articles...

Masks now mandatory indoors in Durham and Peel

A man wearing mask to protect against the spread of COVID-19 is reflected next to a sign requiring face coverings at a business in San Antonio, Wednesday, June 24, 2020, in San Antonio. Cases of COVID-19 have spiked in Texas and the governor of Texas is encouraging people to wear masks in public and stay home if possible. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)
Summary

It is now mandatory to wear masks in both Peel and Durham regions as the GTA continues its fight against the spread of COVID-19.

Masks will be required in all indoor public spaces, including retail stores, banks, malls, and grocery stores.

Those who refuse to wear a mask can be turned away from service and asked to leave.

Brampton is making it easier to comply by mailing out three masks to every household in the city.

Masks will remain mandatory as long as areas remain in Stage 2 of the province’s reopening plan.

Masks became mandatory in Toronto on Wednesday and will be renewed on a monthly basis by medical officer of health, Dr. Eileen de Villa.

On Thursday, York Region city council voted unanimously in favour of making masks mandatory starting next week.

