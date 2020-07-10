Masks now mandatory indoors in Durham and Peel

York Region city council voted unanimously in favour of making masks mandatory starting next week

Masks will be required in all indoor public spaces, including retail stores, banks, malls, and grocery stores

It is now mandatory to wear masks in both Peel and Durham regions as the GTA continues its fight against the spread of COVID-19.

Those who refuse to wear a mask can be turned away from service and asked to leave.

Brampton is making it easier to comply by mailing out three masks to every household in the city.

Masks will remain mandatory as long as areas remain in Stage 2 of the province’s reopening plan.

Masks became mandatory in Toronto on Wednesday and will be renewed on a monthly basis by medical officer of health, Dr. Eileen de Villa.

On Thursday, York Region city council voted unanimously in favour of making masks mandatory starting next week.