Man dies after falling into Lake Ontario

A man has died after falling into the waters of Lake Ontario overnight.

Emergency crews were called to Trillium Park at Ontario Place around midnight.

Police were told that the victim had dropped his phone into the water and went in to retrieve it.

Officials found the victim and were able to pull him from the water. He was rushed to hospital where he later died of his injuries.

