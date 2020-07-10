Here's a quick glance at unemployment rates for June, by Canadian city

OTTAWA — The national unemployment rate was 12.3 per cent in June. Statistics Canada also released seasonally adjusted, three-month moving average unemployment rates for major cities. It cautions, however, that the figures may fluctuate widely because they are based on small statistical samples. Here are the jobless rates last month by city (numbers from the previous month in brackets):

— St. John’s, N.L. 11.6 per cent (10.5)

— Halifax 11.9 per cent (10.5)

— Moncton, N.B. 9.1 per cent (8.8)

— Saint John, N.B. 11.5 per cent (11.1)

— Saguenay, Que. 12.9 per cent (13.3)

— Quebec City 11.9 per cent (11.9)

— Sherbrooke, Que. 11.6 per cent (10.9)

— Trois-Rivieres, Que. 12.6 per cent (13.0)

— Montreal 15.1 per cent (14.0)

— Gatineau, Que. 11.0 per cent (11.0)

— Ottawa 9.0 per cent (7.7)

— Kingston, Ont. 12.4 per cent (10.8)

— Peterborough, Ont. 9.5 per cent (9.5)

— Oshawa, Ont. 11.8 per cent (10.1)

— Toronto 13.6 per cent (11.2)

— Hamilton, Ont. 12.1 per cent (10.3)

— St. Catharines-Niagara, Ont. 12.9 per cent (12.6)

— Kitchener-Cambridge-Waterloo, Ont. 12.2 per cent (10.3)

— Brantford, Ont. 12.6 per cent (11.3)

— Guelph, Ont. 14.9 per cent (12.9)

— London, Ont. 12.6 per cent (11.7)

— Windsor, Ont. 15.2 per cent (16.7)

— Barrie, Ont. 10.8 per cent (11.6)

— Greater Sudbury, Ont. 9.4 per cent (8.4)

— Thunder Bay, Ont. 11.1 per cent (10.4)

— Winnipeg 11.7 per cent (10.3)

— Regina 11.6 per cent (10.6)

— Saskatoon 14.1 per cent (12.4)

— Calgary 15.6 per cent (13.4)

— Edmonton 15.7 per cent (13.6)

— Kelowna, B.C. 10.2 per cent (9.6)

— Abbotsford-Mission, B.C. 8.8 per cent (7.5)

— Vancouver 13.1 per cent (10.7)

— Victoria 11.0 per cent (10.1)

