Loading articles...

Greece: Summer camp evacuated in wildfire precaution

Last Updated Jul 10, 2020 at 5:44 am EDT

ATHENS, Greece — A children’s summer camp and a retirement home have been evacuated near Athens after a wildfire approached homes in a coastal area.

Authorities said the evacuations involving several hundred people were ordered as a precaution after the fire broke out early Friday near the coastal town of Vari, some 30 kilometres (18.5 miles) south of the capital.

The Fire Service said the blaze had been contained with the help of water-dropping helicopters and several dozen firefighters.

The Associated Press

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 12 minutes ago
#TrafficAlert #EB401 east of Leslie to east of the 404, all EXPRESS lanes are CLOSED For a police investigation.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 03:22 AM
Good Friday morning! It’s another muggy morning. As of 3am (July 10) it already feels like 33. There is wet weather…
Latest Weather
Read more