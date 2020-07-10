Loading articles...

1 injured after 2 cars collide head-on near Church and Bloor

Last Updated Jul 10, 2020 at 5:52 am EDT

Two vehicles collide in a head-on crash at Church and Hayden streets on July 10, 2020. 680 NEWS/Kevin Misener

One person is in hospital after a two-vehicle crash in downtown Toronto.

Emergency crews were called to Church and Hayden streets south of Bloor Street just after 4:30 a.m. on Friday.

Two vehicles crashed head-on and one of the cars rammed into the corner of a building on the east side.

Paramedics rushed one female to hospital with serious injuries. They later said her injuries are no longer considered serious but minor.

Three other people were assessed at the scene.

