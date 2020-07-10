1 injured after 2 cars collide head-on near Church and Bloor

One person is in hospital after a two-vehicle crash in downtown Toronto.

Emergency crews were called to Church and Hayden streets south of Bloor Street just after 4:30 a.m. on Friday.

Two vehicles crashed head-on and one of the cars rammed into the corner of a building on the east side.

Paramedics rushed one female to hospital with serious injuries. They later said her injuries are no longer considered serious but minor.

Three other people were assessed at the scene.