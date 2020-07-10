Loading articles...

China auto sales off 22.4% in first half of 2020

Last Updated Jul 10, 2020 at 5:58 am EDT

BEIJING — China’s auto sales rose 1.8% in June over a year earlier but were down by double digits for the first half of 2020 after the country shut down to fight the coronavirus, an industry group reported Friday.

Sales of SUVs, sedans and minivans in the industry’s biggest global market rose to 1.8 million, according to the China Association of Automobile Manufacturers.

That was down from May’s 7% gain following the reopening of the economy but a rebound from February’s record 81.7% plunge after dealerships and other businesses were shut down to contain the virus outbreak.

For the six months through June, sales were off 22.4% from a year ago, CAAM reported.

The Associated Press

