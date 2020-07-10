Bassist David Desrosiers leaves Simple Plan after misconduct allegations

The bassist for Montreal rock band Simple Plan is leaving the group following anonymous sexual misconduct allegations against him on social media.

David Desrosiers posted an apology on Instagram Thursday for the “harm” he has caused women.

An anonymous accuser on social media posted on Wednesday that Desrosiers started making inappropriate “jokes” with her when she was a minor, and they had consensual sex after she came of age. She alleged he invited others for group sex without asking her, threatened and demeaned her.

Desrosiers wrote on Instagram that allegations “have led me to acknowledge that some of the interactions I have had with women have caused them harm.”

He said he was sorry for the harm he caused, and said he would seek “professional help to educate myself and act appropriately in the future.”

In a statement on Instagram, Simple Plan also apologized to the women affected as well as to fans who are disappointed by the “regretful situation.”

A representative for the band said there will be no further comment at this time.

The group, which became known for its pop-punk sound in the 2000s, says it will be taking time to “pause” and reflect on how to prevent such situations going forward.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 10, 2020.

The Canadian Press