Loading articles...

Bassist David Desrosiers leaves Simple Plan after misconduct allegations

Last Updated Jul 10, 2020 at 1:28 pm EDT

Members of Simple Plan are seen in a Montreal studio Friday, Oct. 10, 2008. The bassist for Montreal rock band Simple Plan is leaving the group following anonymous sexual misconduct allegations against him on social media. David Desrosiers posted an apology on Instagram Thursday for the "harm" he has caused women. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson

The bassist for Montreal rock band Simple Plan is leaving the group following anonymous sexual misconduct allegations against him on social media.

David Desrosiers posted an apology on Instagram Thursday for the “harm” he has caused women.

An anonymous accuser on social media posted on Wednesday that Desrosiers started making inappropriate “jokes” with her when she was a minor, and they had consensual sex after she came of age. She alleged he invited others for group sex without asking her, threatened and demeaned her.

Desrosiers wrote on Instagram that allegations “have led me to acknowledge that some of the interactions I have had with women have caused them harm.”

He said he was sorry for the harm he caused, and said he would seek “professional help to educate myself and act appropriately in the future.”

In a statement on Instagram, Simple Plan also apologized to the women affected as well as to fans who are disappointed by the “regretful situation.”

A representative for the band said there will be no further comment at this time.

The group, which became known for its pop-punk sound in the 2000s, says it will be taking time to “pause” and reflect on how to prevent such situations going forward.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 10, 2020. 

The Canadian Press

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated Just moments ago
EB 401 east of the 400 in the transfer to express - left lane blocked with a collision. #EB401
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 07:18 AM
Looking at stats #Toronto YYZ and we haven’t had a consecutive stretch of 30+°C temps in July since 1999! (July 22-…
Latest Weather
Read more