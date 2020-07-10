Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
America's worsening COVID-19 crisis has some Canadians barring the border door
by The Canadian Press
Posted Jul 10, 2020 12:02 pm EDT
Last Updated Jul 10, 2020 at 12:14 pm EDT
WASHINGTON — The U.S. congressman who wants a plan to ease travel restrictions at the Canada-U.S. border is taking the ensuing backlash in stride.
Rep. Brian Higgins got an earful from Canadian Twitter users when he tweeted details of his bipartisan call on both countries to start talking about how best to begin reopening the border.
Higgins, a New York Democrat, says he doesn’t blame Canadians for wanting to keep Americans out, considering the failure of the Trump administration to contain the COVID-19 outbreak.
But he says the damaging border restrictions can be gradually eased without jeopardizing public health, and he and other members of Congress from northern border states will keep pressing their case.
A recent online poll by Leger and the Association for Canadian Studies found 86 per cent of respondents in Canada opposed to letting U.S. tourists north of the border, compared with 11 per cent who supported it.
The current border restrictions are due to expire July 21, but the fresh surge in COVID-19 cases in the U.S. makes it all but certain they will be extended before then.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 10, 2020.