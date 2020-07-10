5 Things to Know for Today

Loading articles...

Last Updated Jul 10, 2020 at 5:58 am EDT

President Donald Trump smiles at Mount Rushmore National Memorial, Friday, July 3, 2020, near Keystone, S.D. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

Your daily look at late-breaking news, upcoming events and the stories that will be talked about today:

1. CATHOLIC CHURCH WON $1.4 BILLION IN VIRUS AID Millions of dollars in taxpayer-backed aid went to dioceses that have paid huge settlements or sought bankruptcy protection because of clergy sexual abuse coverups, AP finds.

2. HIGH COURT DRAWS TRUMP’S IRE Even with two justices the president hand-picked, the Supreme Court has shown it is no rubber stamp for him or his administration’s policies.

3. ‘THIS IS VERY DANGEROUS AND CRUEL’ Students from countries as diverse as India, China and Brazil say they are scrambling to devise plans after a new U.S. immigration policy could potentially cost them their visas.

4. ‘SORRY TO ALL PEOPLE’ Seoul’s mayor left a note before he was found dead as South Koreans begin mourning the liberal legal activist seen as a potential presidential candidate.

5. TRUMP REBOOTS CAMPAIGN Trailing in the polls, the president will hold his first in-person fundraiser in a month in Florida and then a rally on Saturday night in New Hampshire.

The Associated Press

