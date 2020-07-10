Loading articles...

4-year-old St. Louis boy shot on July Fourth has died

Last Updated Jul 10, 2020 at 11:14 am EDT

ST. LOUIS — A 4-year-old St. Louis boy who was shot in the head on the Fourth of July, apparently by a stray bullet, has died, police said Friday.

Michael Goodlow III had been hospitalized in grave condition since being shot on Saturday. A police spokeswoman, Evita Caldwell, said homicide detectives were advised Thursday night that he had died.

No arrests have been made. Caldwell said anyone with information should contact police or report it anonymously to CrimeStoppers.

The shooting happened northwest of downtown St. Louis. Police said it appeared that the child was hit by a stray bullet while outside, but Caldwell said officers were unable to confirm that the shooting stemmed from celebratory gunfire, which is common in St. Louis during holiday celebrations.

The Associated Press

