3rd person found dead after rockfall in Austria

Last Updated Jul 10, 2020 at 4:14 am EDT

BERLIN — A third person has been found dead after a rockfall earlier this week in an Austrian gorge popular with hikers, police said Friday.

The accident happened on Wednesday, when a boulder struck a trail in the Baerenschuetzklamm in southeastern Austria. Authorities said at the time that a 50-year-old hiker from Hungary and a 21-year-old from the Austrian city of Graz were killed.

On Thursday evening, two men informed police that their housemate in Graz — a 30-year-old Slovakian national — had gone for a walk in the area on Wednesday and couldn’t be reached. Police and mountain rescuers then searched the Baerenschuetzklamm and recovered the man’s body early Friday.

The Associated Press

