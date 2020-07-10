Loading articles...

2 deputies injured, suspect dead in California shooting

Last Updated Jul 10, 2020 at 2:14 am EDT

KNIGHTSEN, Calif. — Two sheriff’s deputies were injured Thursday night and a suspect is dead in a shooting in Contra Costa County, authorities said.

The incident was reported in Knightsen, an unincorporated area about 50 miles (81 km) northeast of San Francisco.

Sheriff’s officials said there was an officer-involved shooting but didn’t immediately release other details, including the conditions of the deputies.

The Associated Press

