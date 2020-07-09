Toronto police officer charged in $800K fraud

A Toronto police officer has been arrested and charged in connection with a fraud investigation.

Police allege the officer claimed he was the beneficiary of a person who died while under the care of the province’s Public Guardian and Trustee. He then swore and filed a false affidavit with the courts, leading him to collect upwards of $800,000.

Const. Robert Konashewych, a 36-year-old from Niagara Region who has been with the force since 2008, faces two charges of fraud over $5,000, as well as counts of breach of trust and obstructing justice. He has been suspended with pay.

Adellene Karla Balgobin, 35, of Toronto, a client representative with the provincial office who worked on the file and facilitated the fraud, is facing two counts of fraud over $5,000 and breach of trust.

Police say both people were known to each other prior to the alleged offences taking place.

Both individuals are scheduled to appear in court on Aug. 6.