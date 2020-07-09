Loading articles...

Tornado hits 3 farms, crosses I-94 in western Minnesota

Last Updated Jul 9, 2020 at 5:14 am EDT

DALTON, Minn. — A powerful tornado damaged farms and injured at least two people in western Minnesota on Wednesday, the National Weather Service said.

The tornado struck at 5:30 p.m. near Dalton. Three farmsteads were hit, and one of those farmhouses was flattened, said meteorologist Vince Godon with the National Weather Service in Grand Forks, North Dakota.

Two people were taken to a hospital, according to Otter Tail County Sheriff Barry Fitzgibbons. Their conditions were unknown.

The tornado crossed Interstate 94 but no vehicles were affected, according to the weather service.

A National Weather Service staffer is at the scene checking the tornado aftermath, Godon said, but the tornado is believed to be at least in the EF-3 category, with winds of 136-165 mph.

The Associated Press

