Bird striking power line sparks large grass fire in Brampton
by News Staff
Posted Jul 9, 2020 7:59 pm EDT
Last Updated Jul 9, 2020 at 8:40 pm EDT
A grass fire is seen along Highway 407 on July 9, 2020. TWITTER/@Peel_Paramedics
Fire crews from Brampton, Mississauga and Caledon were called in to battle a stubborn grass fire Thursday evening.
The blaze was called in around 6:15 p.m. in an area near Tomken Road and Farmhouse Court.
Peel police say it appears the fire was sparked by a bird that hit the power line and then caught fire when it hit the ground.
“Similar incident yesterday in the same area,” police tweeted.
Police added the fire was extinguished a couple of hours later.
A section of Highway 407 between Hurontario and Highway 410 had to be closed for a brief period due to thick smoke drifting across the roadway.
Tomken Road was also closed both ways north of Derry Road between Cardiff Boulevard and Wilkinson Road.
