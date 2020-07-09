Loading articles...

Bird striking power line sparks large grass fire in Brampton

Last Updated Jul 9, 2020 at 8:40 pm EDT

A grass fire is seen along Highway 407 on July 9, 2020. TWITTER/@Peel_Paramedics

Fire crews from Brampton, Mississauga and Caledon were called in to battle a stubborn grass fire Thursday evening.

The blaze was called in around 6:15 p.m. in an area near Tomken Road and Farmhouse Court.

Peel police say it appears the fire was sparked by a bird that hit the power line and then caught fire when it hit the ground.

“Similar incident yesterday in the same area,” police tweeted.

Police added the fire was extinguished a couple of hours later.

A section of Highway 407 between Hurontario and Highway 410 had to be closed for a brief period due to thick smoke drifting across the roadway.

Tomken Road was also closed both ways north of Derry Road between Cardiff Boulevard and Wilkinson Road.

