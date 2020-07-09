Loading articles...

Rolling Stones to release unheard tracks from 1973 album

Last Updated Jul 9, 2020 at 11:14 am EDT

FILE - In this March 25, 2016 file photo, Rolling Stones frontman Mick Jagger performs in Havana, Cuba. The Rolling Stones are releasing a new version of their 1973 album “Goats Head Soup” with three unheard tracks. One of the new tracks is called “Scarlet” and features Led Zeppelin guitarist Jimmy Page. The album coming out on Sept. 4, 2020 will have a four-disc CD and vinyl box set edition with ten bonus tracks. The Stones also released a video for one of the unheard songs, called “Criss Cross.” (AP Photo/Enric Marti, File)

The Rolling Stones will release a new version of their 1973 album “Goats Head Soup” featuring three unheard tracks, including one featuring Led Zeppelin’s Jimmy Page.

The band announced on Thursday that the release on Sept. 4 will include a four-disc CD and vinyl box set editions that includes 10 bonus tracks, including outtakes and alternative versions.

Page appears on a song called “Scarlet,” and the Stones also released a video for one of the unheard songs, called “Criss Cross.”

“Goats Head Soup” features one of the band’s well known acoustic ballads, “Angie.”

The Associated Press

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated Today at 09:59 AM
WB Finch at Victoria Pk the left lane is blocked with a collision
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 03:17 AM
Good morning! As of 3am July 9th, it already feels like 30. It’s yet another hot, humid day #Toronto GTA. Today co…
Latest Weather
Read more