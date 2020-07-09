Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Rolling Stones to release unheard tracks from 1973 album
by The Associated Press
Posted Jul 9, 2020 11:12 am EDT
Last Updated Jul 9, 2020 at 11:14 am EDT
FILE - In this March 25, 2016 file photo, Rolling Stones frontman Mick Jagger performs in Havana, Cuba. The Rolling Stones are releasing a new version of their 1973 album “Goats Head Soup” with three unheard tracks. One of the new tracks is called “Scarlet” and features Led Zeppelin guitarist Jimmy Page. The album coming out on Sept. 4, 2020 will have a four-disc CD and vinyl box set edition with ten bonus tracks. The Stones also released a video for one of the unheard songs, called “Criss Cross.” (AP Photo/Enric Marti, File)
The Rolling Stones will release a new version of their 1973 album “Goats Head Soup” featuring three unheard tracks, including one featuring Led Zeppelin’s Jimmy Page.
The band announced on Thursday that the release on Sept. 4 will include a four-disc CD and vinyl box set editions that includes 10 bonus tracks, including outtakes and alternative versions.
Page appears on a song called “Scarlet,” and the Stones also released a video for one of the unheard songs, called “Criss Cross.”
“Goats Head Soup” features one of the band’s well known acoustic ballads, “Angie.”