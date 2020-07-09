Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Record low US mortgage rates for the third consecutive week
by Josh Boak, The Associated Press
Posted Jul 9, 2020 11:29 am EDT
Last Updated Jul 9, 2020 at 11:44 am EDT
A sold sign hangs in front of a house in Brighton, New York, on Saturday, July 4, 2020. Long-term U.S. mortgage rates fell the first week of July with the benchmark 30-year home loan hitting its lowest level ever. (AP Photo/Ted Shaffrey)
BALTIMORE — Rates on 30-year mortgages have fallen to record lows for the third consecutive week as inflation remains muted in a weakened economy, even in the face of persistent demand from homebuyers
Mortgage buyer Freddie Mac reported Thursday that the average rate on the key 30-year fixed-rate mortgage declined to 3.03%, down from 3.07% last week and 3.13% two weeks prior. These were the lowest levels since Freddie Mac began tracking averages in 1971. The rate averaged 3.75% a year ago.
The average rate on the 15-year fixed-rate mortgage also dropped to 2.51%, from 2.56%, last week. That average is down from 3.22% a year ago.
Rates are making homes more affordable as potential buyers, who had been shut in, appear to be returning to the market. Pending home sales jumped a record 44.3% in May as a comeback appears to be building in the sector, according to the National Association of Realtors.