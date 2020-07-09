Loading articles...

PriceSmart: Fiscal 3Q Earnings Snapshot

SAN DIEGO (AP) _ PriceSmart Inc. (PSMT) on Thursday reported fiscal third-quarter earnings of $12.7 million.

On a per-share basis, the San Diego-based company said it had profit of 41 cents.

The warehouse club operator posted revenue of $799.9 million in the period.

PriceSmart shares have decreased 15% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $60.23, a climb of 12% in the last 12 months.

