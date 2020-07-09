Police charge Montreal truck driver in deadly 2019 highway pileup

MONTREAL — A Montreal man has been arrested in relation to a highway pileup north of the city last summer that left four people dead and injured 15 others.

Quebec provincial police say 54-year-old Jagmeet Grewal has been charged with dangerous driving causing death and dangerous driving causing injury.

The collisions occurred last Aug. 5 on a busy stretch of Highway 440 in Laval, Que.

Provincial police say Grewal was driving the truck that allegedly caused the pileup.

Two tractor trailers and several cars were involved in collisions at the exit leading to the interchange for Highway 15, which runs north to the Laurentians and south to Montreal.

Grewal was arrested at his home on Thursday and is expected to appear at the Laval courthouse at a later date.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 9, 2020.

