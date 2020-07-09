Ontario extends emergency orders due to COVID-19 until July 22

Ontario first declared a state of emergency on March 17 under the Emergency Management and Civil Protection Act

State of emergency is set to expire on July 15, but the government tabled a motion this week to extend it until July 24

Ontario has extended its COVID-19 emergency orders under the Emergency Management and Civil Protections Act to July 22, as more businesses reopen and people get back to work.

“The extension of the emergency orders will help protect vulnerable people, such as seniors, by allowing the redeployment of frontline staff in long-term care facilities, retirement homes and other congregate care settings, like women’s shelters and residential services,” the province said in a release.

“In addition, the extension would allow public health units to redeploy or hire staff to support case management and contact tracing.”

The current state of emergency for the province is set to expire on July 15, but the government tabled a motion this week to extend it until July 24.

If passed, the state of emergency extension will ensure there is no gap between that declaration and a new bill that would give the province the power to keep some pandemic measures in place for up to a year.

The province first declared a state of emergency on March 17 under the Emergency Management and Civil Protection Act.