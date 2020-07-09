Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Ontario extends emergency orders due to COVID-19 until July 22
by News staff
Posted Jul 9, 2020 7:49 am EDT
Last Updated Jul 9, 2020 at 8:21 am EDT
A person wearing protective equipment looks out of a window at the Herron seniors residence in Dorval, Montreal, on April 13, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz
State of emergency is set to expire on July 15, but the government tabled a motion this week to extend it until July 24
Ontario first declared a state of emergency on March 17 under the Emergency Management and Civil Protection Act
Ontario has extended its COVID-19 emergency orders under the Emergency Management and Civil Protections Act to July 22, as more businesses reopen and people get back to work.
“The extension of the emergency orders will help protect vulnerable people, such as seniors, by allowing the redeployment of frontline staff in long-term care facilities, retirement homes and other congregate care settings, like women’s shelters and residential services,” the province said in a release.
“In addition, the extension would allow public health units to redeploy or hire staff to support case management and contact tracing.”
The current state of emergency for the province is set to expire on July 15, but the government tabled a motion this week to extend it until July 24.
If passed, the state of emergency extension will ensure there is no gap between that declaration and a new bill that would give the province the power to keep some pandemic measures in place for up to a year.
The province first declared a state of emergency on March 17 under the Emergency Management and Civil Protection Act.