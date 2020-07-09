Loading articles...

Newsalert: DavidsTea closing 82 stores in Canada and exiting the U.S. market

Last Updated Jul 9, 2020 at 5:44 pm EDT

MONTREAL — Insolvent beverage retailer DavidsTea is closing 82 stores in Canada and exiting the U.S. market as it focuses on its e-commerce business and supplying grocery stores and pharmacies.

The store closures are part of its restructuring after it obtained court protection from creditors under the Companies’ Creditors Arrangement Act.

More coming.

The Canadian Press

