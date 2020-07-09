Loading articles...

Cyclist killed in hit-and-run in Mississauga

Peel Regional Police logo on vehicle. (Twitter/@PeelPolice)

A cyclist is dead after being hit by a tractor-trailer overnight in Mississauga.

Peel police were called to the intersection of Hurontarion and Dundas streets just before midnight on Wednesday.

The cyclist, believed to be in his 40s, suffered critical injuries and was rushed to hospital where he later died of his injuries.

The truck fled the scene and police say it’s possible the driver doesn’t know the vehicle struck someone.

The intersection was closed down for several hours while police investigate, but has since reopened.

