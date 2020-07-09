Police looking for man, woman wanted for Chinatown shooting

Toronto police are looking for a man and a woman wanted in connection with a shooting in Chinatown last week.

Police say officers responded to a shooting in the Willison Square and Spadina Avenue area on July 3.

They found a man suffering from a gun shot wound. The man believed to be responsible for the shooting fled the scene before police arrived.

Police are looking for Michael Lauder, 21, from Toronto. He is wanted for attempted murder, aggravated assault and unauthorized possession of a firearm. Karen Constantin, 47, is also wanted for unauthorized possession of a firearm.

Their photographs have been released (shown above) and police say they are both considered armed and dangerous.

If found, the public is warned not to approach them and call police immediately.