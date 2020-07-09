Loading articles...

Maldives tourism minister sacked over alleged sex offences

Last Updated Jul 9, 2020 at 7:44 am EDT

MALE, Maldives — The Maldives president has sacked the tourism minister after female employees in his office accused him of sexual offences, officials said Thursday.

President Ibrahim Mohamed Solih had called for the resignation of Tourism Minister Ali Waheed and then sacked him after he failed to step down on his own, presidential spokesman Ibrahim Hood said.

Police confirmed receiving complaints of sexual misconduct by Waheed.

Waheed did not answer phone calls seeking comment.

An archipelago state in the Indian Ocean, Maldives is known for its luxury tourist resort islands.

The Associated Press

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 20 minutes ago
SB DVP approaching Lawrence, the centre lane is blocked with a collision.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 03:17 AM
Good morning! As of 3am July 9th, it already feels like 30. It’s yet another hot, humid day #Toronto GTA. Today co…
Latest Weather
Read more