Late Seoul mayor says in his will he feels sorry to people

Last Updated Jul 9, 2020 at 11:14 pm EDT

Police officers carry the body of Seoul Mayor Park Won-soon in Seoul, South Korea, Friday, July 10, 2020. The missing mayor of South Korea's capital, reportedly embroiled in sexual harassment allegations, was found dead early Friday, more than half a day after giving his daughter a will-like message and then leaving home, police said. (Ryu Young-suck/Yonhap via AP)

SEOUL, Korea, Republic Of — A will left by late Seoul Mayor Park Won-soon says he feels “sorry to all people” and asks his body to be cremated.

Park’s body was found early Friday hours after he was reported missing and police launched a massive search for him at wooded hill in northern Seoul. They haven’t disclosed his cause of death.

Seoul’s city government on Friday revealed Park’s will that they say was found at his residence.

The note shown on TV shows Park as saying he feels “sorry to all people” including his family and asked his body to be cremated and scattered around the graves of his parents.

The Associated Press


